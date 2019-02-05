Devils' Marcus Johansson: Trending toward playing Tuesday
Despite departing Monday's practice with minor discomfort, Johansson was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson's ability to participate in morning skate suggests that he'll be ready for the upcoming contest, but it's in the best interest of fantasy owners to check back for official confirmation that this will hold true.
