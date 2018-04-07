Devils' Marcus Johansson: Trying to get healthy for postseason
Johansson (concussion) is close to a return having skated again Saturday morning, though he's still not 100-percent healthy, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It looked like Johansson was on the verge of returning by the end of the regular season, but reading between the lines on this latest report, he'll be preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Johansson finishes with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) against a minus-11 rating through 29 games for the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...