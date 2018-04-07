Devils' Marcus Johansson: Trying to get healthy for postseason

Johansson (concussion) is close to a return having skated again Saturday morning, though he's still not 100-percent healthy, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It looked like Johansson was on the verge of returning by the end of the regular season, but reading between the lines on this latest report, he'll be preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Johansson finishes with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) against a minus-11 rating through 29 games for the 2017-18 campaign.