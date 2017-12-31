Devils' Marcus Johansson: Two assists in loss

Johansson set up both New Jersey goals Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Washington.

So, he now has three points in his last two games. But his 10 points in 20 games thus far pale in comparison to his 58-point finish in 2016-17. Johansson has very limited fantasy value unless he ups the ante on his game.

