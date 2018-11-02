Devils' Marcus Johansson: Two points not enough against Wings
Johansson delivered a power-play goal and even-strength assist Thursday, but the Devils lost to the Red Wings on the road, 4-3.
Johansson was among three New Jersey skaters to have generated a multi-point outing in this game. The top-six winger missed last Saturday's contest against the Panthers due to an illness, but he's looked none the worse for wear since returning to action for Tuesday's 8-3 road loss to the Bolts.
