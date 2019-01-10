Devils' Marcus Johansson: Unavailable against Leafs
Johansson (upper body) will not be in action versus Toronto on Thursday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Johansson will miss his 10th straight outing due to his upper-body issue, but the fact that he was at least able to take the ice for a portion of practice is a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the Swedish winger was stuck in a five-game goal drought, though he did manage to notch a trio of helpers over that stretch. Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood figure to continue taking on top-six roles with Johansson out of the lineup.
