Johansson (undisclosed) is tentatively expected to miss Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger relayed from Devils coach John Hynes that Johansson will miss the upcoming game "unless something changes." Reading between the lines, the winger could be on the move ahead of Monday's trade 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Queue up alternatives in fantasy leagues in the event that Johansson swaps sweaters.