Devils' Marcus Johansson: Will play Monday

Johansson (concussion) will suit up against the Lightning in Monday's Game 3 matchup, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.

Johansson hasn't played since Dec. 23 -- a stretch of 37 games -- when he took a malicious elbow to the head from Boston's Brad Marchand. Due to multiple concussions this season, the 26-year-old Johansson was limited to just 29 outings, in which he managed five goals and nine helpers. While he may have some rust to shake off, the winger should provide a boost to the Devils' offense and will lineup in a top-six role, based on Monday's game-day skate.