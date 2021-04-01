site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-marian-studenic-returns-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Marian Studenic: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Studenic was demoted to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Studenic has twice joined the taxi squad for one-day stints. He's not likely to see any NHL playing time this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read