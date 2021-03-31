site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Marian Studenic: Rises to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Studenic was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Studenic has had one other stint on the taxi squad this season, but he's unlikely to get into an NHL game.
