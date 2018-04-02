Devils' Marian Studenic: Secures entry-level deal

Studenic agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Studenic's deal will kick in starting with the 2018-19 campaign, which means he will likely join AHL Binghamton on an amatuer tryout agreeement. With OHL Hamilton, the 19-year-old registered 20 goals, 28 assists and a plus-24 rating this season. The winger spent the past two years with the Bulldogs, having made the transition from his native Slovakia and will likely be given time to adjust to AHL play for much of the 2018-19 season.