Jobst, along with A.J. Greer and two draft picks, was traded by the Islanders to the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

Jobst has two assists in seven games for AHL Bridgeport, and he'll now report to AHL Binghamton. The 27-year-old shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, NHL action in 2020-21.