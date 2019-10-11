Devils' Matt Tennyson: Added from AHL
The Devils summoned Tennyson from the AHL ranks Friday.
Tennyson's offensive chops in the minors have yet to really translate to success in that realm at the top level. In each of his last two seasons, the 29-year-old blueliner has failed to record a point through 19 appearances in the NHL. Even if he were to draw into some of the upcoming contests for the Devils, there's little to like about his fantasy prospects for both season-long and daily purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.