Devils' Matt Tennyson: Added from AHL

The Devils summoned Tennyson from the AHL ranks Friday.

Tennyson's offensive chops in the minors have yet to really translate to success in that realm at the top level. In each of his last two seasons, the 29-year-old blueliner has failed to record a point through 19 appearances in the NHL. Even if he were to draw into some of the upcoming contests for the Devils, there's little to like about his fantasy prospects for both season-long and daily purposes.