Devils' Matt Tennyson: Moves up to parent club
The Devils recalled Tennyson from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Fredrik Claesson's status for Tuesday's game against the Penguins is uncertain after a lower-body injury prevented him from practicing Monday, so the Devils elected to bring Tennyson up to provide an extra healthy body on the blue line. Tennyson would presumably skate on the Devils' third pairing with Connor Carrick if Claesson can't go Tuesday.
