Tennyson was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

The Devils now have 14 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol, including Tennyson. The league has already postponed their next three games, and his next scheduled contest is Feb. 9 against the Penguins. This is a fluid process, and their return to the ice may be pushed off further. Tennyson played in each of the first nine games, posting 17 hits and a plus-7 rating.