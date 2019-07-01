Devils' Matt Tennyson: Signs two-year deal with Devils

Tennyson secured a two-year, two-way deal with New Jersey on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Tennyson suited up for 19 NHL contests over the last two seasons with Buffalo while playing in 97 for AHL Rochester. The 6-foot-2 blueliner is simply a depth signing for New Jersey should spend most of his time at the minor-league level again next season.

