Devils' Matt Tennyson: Two assists in win
Tennyson dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Tennyson's 11:57 of ice time was the lowest mark among New Jersey's defensemen, but he made the most of his limited opportunities. While he was the only player for either team to record multiple points in this one, Tennyson will have to deliver a few more efforts like this before he earns any fantasy attention, as he has never previously scored double-digit points in a season.
