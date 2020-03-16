Devils' Matt Tennyson: Ushered to minors
The Devils demoted Tennyson to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Tennyson has split time between the NHL and AHL levels fairly evenly this season, suiting up for 20 games with the Devils and 25 games with AHL Binghamton. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely be one of the first recalls in case of injury.
