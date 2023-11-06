Willman scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Called up from AHL Utica on Saturday, Willman wasted no time in making an impact, stealing the puck from Kevin Korchinski at the Devils' blue line in the first period for a breakaway and then going five-hole on Arvid Soderblom. With New Jersey down its two top centers in Jack Hughes (upper body) and Nico Hischier (upper body) there are opportunities in the short term for other players, and the 28-year-old Willman -- who had four goals and seven points in seven games this season for Utica -- could push his way into a top-six role if he keeps producing.