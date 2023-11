Willman was in attendance at practice with the Devils on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Willman appears to have been recalled from the minors ahead of Monday's practice after what appears to have been a paper demotion Sunday. In his two outings this season, the 28-year-old winger has managed one goal on three shots, one hit and one block. Even with the call-up, Willman shouldn't be expected to get into the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday.