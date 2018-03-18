Devils' Michael Grabner: Gets game winner
Grabner scored a shorthanded goal that stood up as the winner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Los Angeles.
Finally -- this is the Grabner we knew from the Rangers. He now has three points, including two goals, in his last two games. Grabner's value should rise now that he's figured out how to score in Jersey.
