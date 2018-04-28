Devils' Michael Grabner: Poor fit in New Jersey
Grabner accumulated 27 goals and nine assists in 80 games between the Rangers and Devils in 2017-18.
The speedy winger only collected five points in 21 games with the Devils, and his shooting percentage sunk from a career-high 19.1 percent rate as a Ranger all the way down to a 5.6 mark playing for New Jersey. Grabner was even scratched for the final three games of the conference quarterfinals versus the Lightning, so the writing is on the wall that the Eastern Conference club will let him walk as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
