Devils' Michael Grabner: Scores first goal with Devils
Grabner lit the lamp once and set up a teammate for an assist in an 8-3 rout of Vegas on Wednesday.
Grabner finally scored for the first time since crossing the Hudson, as he was a strong scorer for the Rangers but hasn't shown any of that in his first six games in red. This time, he stepped up and made things happen, and this game could be a sign that he's starting to get more comfortable in New Jersey. If so, he'll thrill those owners who were expecting more after he was traded.
