Grabner will make his Devils debut during Saturday night's home game against the Islanders, NHL.com reports.

The fleet-footed Austrian reportedly will assume a spot on the second line, opposite Kyle Palmieri with Pavel Zacha working down the middle. It doesn't appear that he'll be asked to resuscitate a power-play unit that ranks 20th overall, but Grabner scores plenty of goals at even strength. Prior to his trade from the Blueshirts, he'd scored 25 times in 59 games.

