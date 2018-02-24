Devils' Michael Grabner: Set for debut with New Jersey
Grabner will make his Devils debut during Saturday night's home game against the Islanders, NHL.com reports.
The fleet-footed Austrian reportedly will assume a spot on the second line, opposite Kyle Palmieri with Pavel Zacha working down the middle. It doesn't appear that he'll be asked to resuscitate a power-play unit that ranks 20th overall, but Grabner scores plenty of goals at even strength. Prior to his trade from the Blueshirts, he'd scored 25 times in 59 games.
