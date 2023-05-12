McLeod assisted on a Dawson Mercer goal in the first period en route to a 3-2 season-ending loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

McLeod wasn't the biggest producer for New Jersey this postseason. Though, depending on how your league scores, he may have managed to be a depth contributor. In Thursday's game, he finished with an assist, a plus-1 rating, three hits, two blocked shots, and a shot. Through 12 playoff games, he put up a pair of goals, four assists, a plus-2 rating, 15 PIM, 19 shots, a game-winning goal, one power-play point, and two short-handed points. He's no Leon Draisaitl, but McLeod provided depth value.