McLeod (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday and is being evaluated for an injury suffered in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

McLeod was injured on a hit from Bruins forward Brad Marchand in the contest. His availability for Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo appears to be in doubt. McLeod has 26 points and 127 hits in 80 games this season.