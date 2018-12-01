Devils' Michael McLeod: Bussed back to AHL
McLeod was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
McLeod heads back to the minors with defenseman Steve Santini (jaw) showing enough progress with his injury to be activated from injured reserve ahead of a home game against the Jets. The former remains a work in progress, as McLeod's only draw into one game at the top level since the Devils chose him 12th overall in the 2016 draft.
