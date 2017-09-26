Devils' Michael McLeod: Dealing with lower-body injury

New Jersey did not provide an update on McLeod -- who suffered a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

McLeod left Monday's contest after logging just 2:32 of ice time and registering a minus-1 rating. With Travis Zajac (pectoral) and Brian Boyle (illness) both unavailable, the 19-year-old McLeod has a chance to make the Opening Night roster -- assuming his injury isn't serious.