Devils' Michael McLeod: Descends to minors
The Devils reassigned McLeod to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
McLeod played in every game after the trade deadline and totaled three assists in 21 games. The 2016 first-round pick clearly still has work to do before he can secure a regular role with the big club, and he'll head back to the minors to continue that development.
