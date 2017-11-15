Devils' Michael McLeod: Heading back to junior
McLeod (knee) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to OHL Mississauga on Wednesday.
McLeod, a first-round pick in 2016, was in contention for a spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster before a torn meniscus derailed his chances. Now healthy, McLeod will in all likelihood see out the remainder of the season in major junior, along with receiving a call to represent Canada in the upcoming edition of the World Junior Championship.
More News
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Out 4-6 weeks with torn meniscus in knee•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Unavailable for Opening Night•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Misses Saturday's skate•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Resumes skating•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Looking to seize NHL role in 2017-18•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...