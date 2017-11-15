Devils' Michael McLeod: Heading back to junior

McLeod (knee) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to OHL Mississauga on Wednesday.

McLeod, a first-round pick in 2016, was in contention for a spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster before a torn meniscus derailed his chances. Now healthy, McLeod will in all likelihood see out the remainder of the season in major junior, along with receiving a call to represent Canada in the upcoming edition of the World Junior Championship.