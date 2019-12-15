Devils' Michael McLeod: Heads back to minors
The Devils reassigned McLeod to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
McLeod played two games in this NHL stint, and he managed to post two assists in Saturday's win over the Coyotes. The Devils got to see their 2016 first-round pick play his natural center position, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, but now the 21-year-old will continue playing top-line minutes in the minors.
