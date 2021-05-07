McLeod scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

McLeod broke a 1-1 tie with 4:29 left in the middle frame, and that goal stood up as the winner in this defensive battle. After failing to score a goal in 33 NHL appearances coming into this season, the 2016 first-round pick has potted nine over 50 games in 2020-21.