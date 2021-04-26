McLeod tallied a goal on two shots and added four hits Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

McLeod opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, tapping in a Nathan Bastian return feed on a 2-on-1 rush. The 23-year-old McLeod has chipped in eight goals and 11 points in 44 games as a bottom-six center.

