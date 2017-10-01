Devils' Michael McLeod: Misses Saturday's skate

McLeod (ankle) was kept off the ice Saturday after practicing the previous day, The Record reports, adding that the forward is day-to-day.

The Devils will play host to the Avalanche on Saturday for Opening Night. It's a good sign that McLeod remains in training camp this late -- after all, the team needs the extra depth as center stalwart Travis Zajac is out with a torn pectoral muscle -- but we get the feeling that this injury is complicating matters. McLeod has tremendous upside as the 12th overall draft pick in 2016, and following the power pivot's three strong years in juniors with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, where he added 163 points in 177 regular-season games.