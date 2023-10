McLeod posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

McLeod snapped a three-game point drought with a secondary helper on Alexander Holtz's goal in the first period. Playing in a fourth-line role, McLeod's chances on offense are likely to remain limited. The 25-year-old center has two points, nine shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating through seven appearances this season.