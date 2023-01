McLeod posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in the Devils' 5-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

The third star of the game, McLeod would pick up assists on Jesper Boqvist's tying goal and Dawson Mercer's game-winning goal. The former first-round pick snapped a short two-game pointless drought with this two-point performance. On the season, McLeod has four goals and 18 points in 41 games.