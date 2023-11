McLeod recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

McLeod has two goals and an assist over four games in November. At least on offense, he's holding his own in a top-six role while filling in for Nico Hischier (upper body) and Jack Hughes (shoulder). McLeod began the year in a bottom-six spot, but the 25-year-old may be earning himself more responsibility with solid play. He's at five points, 20 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating through 12 outings.