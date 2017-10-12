Devils' Michael McLeod: Out 4-6 weeks with torn meniscus in knee
McLeod had successful arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. His return timetable is set for 4-to-6 weeks.
New Jersey's 12th overall pick in last year's draft sustained an ankle injury that kept him off game ice for Opening Night against the Avalanche, and now he's dealing with the knee malady that's evidently more significant in nature. Based on the NHL's official media site, he appears to be designated as an injured non-roster player, so fantasy owners can disregard him outside of keeper formats at this time. However, since he was an absolute scoring machine with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads the past three seasons -- we're talking 163 points in 177 regular-season games -- don't let this setback deter you from investing in him for the long haul.
