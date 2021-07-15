McLeod signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

McLeod finally broke into the NHL with consistency this year, as he appeared in 52 games for the Devils in which he recorded nine goals, six assists and 60 shots while averaging 13:49 of ice time. The 23-year-old center figures to remain a mainstay in New Jersey's bottom-six this year and could even challenge for the 25-point mark with a full 82-game season.