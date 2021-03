McLeod scored a goal on two shots and won nine of 12 faceoffs (75.0 percent) in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Fresh off of his promotion from the taxi squad, McLeod finished off a 2-on-1 rush with a nifty deke of Carter Hart to open the scoring midway through the first period. It was McLeod's fourth goal of the year, but his first since Jan. 31, snapping a 16-game stretch without lighting the lamp. He centered New Jersey's fourth line and logged a tick under 13 minutes of ice time.