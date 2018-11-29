Devils' Michael McLeod: Promoted to NHL squad
McLeod was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
McLeod has experienced moderate success early in the 2018-19 campaign with Binghamton, posting 10 points -- three goals and seven assists -- over 21 contests with the club. The team's 2016 first-round pick, McLeod may be slated for his first taste of NHL action Friday against the Capitals.
More News
