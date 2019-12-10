Play

Devils' Michael McLeod: Promoted to top level

McLeod was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

McLeod joins the Devils after Nico Hischier (illness) was moved to injured reserve. It's unlikely McLeod dresses in Dallas on Tuesday, and with Hischier expected back for Friday's game in Colorado, McLeod's NHL stint figures to be brief.

