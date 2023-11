McLeod found the back of the net in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

McLeod is up to two goals and three points in nine outings this year. With those two markers, he's already halfway to his 2022-23 goal total, though he's still a ways away from the 26 points in 80 contests he recorded during that campaign. The 25-year-old is on New Jersey's second line while Nico Hischier's (upper body) unavailable, so McLeod does have some short-term fantasy value.