McLeod had seven PIM and two hits in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

McLeod has drawn the Rangers' ire on multiple occasions this season, having already fought Chris Kreider last month after a hit on Mika Zibanejad. This time, he delivered what looked like a hit from behind on Brendan Smith, and Smith promptly dropped the gloves with McLeod upon getting up. McLeod later took the legs out from Igor Shesterkin while skating through the Rangers' crease, earning a goaltender interference penalty. Minutes later, Shesterkin suffered a non-contact lower-body injury, though it's not clear if the two incidents were related. McLeod's utility in the fantasy realm is limited, but he's turning into a reliable source of PIM against the Rangers, with 14 of his 16 PIM this season coming in the three games against the Blueshirts.