Devils' Michael McLeod: Recalled by Devils

McLeod was recalled to New Jersey from AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

McLeod has six goals and 31 points in 52 games during his first full AHL campaign. The 2016 first-round selection has just one NHL contest under his belt but could crack the lineup with several Devils forwards either injured or on the trading block.

