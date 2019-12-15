Devils' Michael McLeod: Records first two helpers of season

McLeod provided two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

McLeod dished to Jesper Boqvist for the opening goal in the first period, and later set up Kyle Palmieri's game-winner in the third. McLeod has appeared in only two games for the Devils, serving as the fourth-line center. The 12th overall pick from 2016 could provide some depth scoring while with the big club, but it probably won't be enough to interest single-season fantasy owners.