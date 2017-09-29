Play

Devils' Michael McLeod: Resumes skating

McLeod (lower body) was able to join his teammates on the ice Friday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Although McLeod appears to be trending in the right direction, the fact that the Devils have not provided a specific timeline could be a red flag for fantasy owners. New Jersey have several injured centers, including McLeod, which could open the door for Nico Hirscher to take on an expanded role right out the gate.

