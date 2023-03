McLeod delivered an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

McLeod snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper, but it's worth noting that he has career highs in assists (20) and points (24) this season. While the physical center has generated 47 hits and 115 blocked shots as an added bonus for fantasy managers that count defensive stats, his fourth-line role generally makes it tough for him to stand out in fantasy hockey.