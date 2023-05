McLeod scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

McLeod opened the scoring midway through the first period, grabbing a pass from Ondrej Palat before dekeing around Igor Shesterkin, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead while shorthanded. It's the first goal and the second point of the postseason for McLeod while centering New Jersey's fourth line. He tallied four goals and added 22 assists in 80 regular-season contests.