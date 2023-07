McLeod put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.4 million deal with New Jersey on Saturday.

McLeod set new personal bests in games played (80), assists (22) and points (26) last season. Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old center figures to remain a bottom-six option for New Jersey for the upcoming campaign. Thus, McLeod is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.