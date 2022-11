McLeod posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

McLeod set up Miles Wood's tally at 16:38 of the first period. The assist gave McLeod a four-game point streak, and all six of his points this season (one goal, five helpers) have come in the last seven games. He's added 14 shots on net, 17 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests as the Devils' preferred fourth-line center.